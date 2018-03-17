'Significant snow accumulations' in Leinster warns Met Éireann

Leinster counties look set for 'significant' snow, Met Éireann warned on Sunday night.

In its latest tweet issued at 10pm on Saturday the forecaster warned of 'significant accumulations' of snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Snow is expected in Dublin and other Leinster coastal counties but appears to spread to Laois and Kildare. It is likely to become 'widespread' during daylight hours on Sunday.

Status Orange & Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are place. The forecaster says it will be a cold and windy overnight with snow showers in the east continuing to spread across the country.

"Significant accumulations of snow are likely through Leinster and east-Ulster but snow-showers will be well scattered elsewhere," says the forecaster.

Temperatures will dip to -1 to -4C with severe frosts with blustery easterly winds continuing.

In her forecast on RTÉ Met Éireann forecaster Jean Byrne warned that the snow would be be followed by bitterly cold weather through Bank Holiday Monday.

She said the snow would spread inland and become widespread on Sunday but not to the west of Ireland. It is unlikely to clear until evening.

