BREAKING - Status Orange Snow Ice weather alert for Laois, Carlow, Kilkenny

Met Éireann has upgraded the severity of its weather warning for Laois, Carlow Kilkenny after more extensive and heavy snow across Leinster than expected.

The forecaster did not included Laois and the other counties in its original alert until 10am on Sunday. This changed due to the worsening conditions across Leinster overnight and into Sunday.

The Status Orange Snow-ice Warning is now in force for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

The forecaster warns of "occasional heavy snow showers will continue and will lead to further accumulations and some drifting".

The warning was issued at 10.02am on Sunday, March 18 and is valid until 6am Sunday.

Several events have had to be cancelled as a result of the weather including sports events.

Roads are treacherous in Laois but the M7 and M8 motorways remain passable. ROADS UPDATE HERE

Areas around the main towns of Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountmellick were all blanketed in snow while it has also snowed extensively in the south and west of the county in Rathdowney and Mountmellick. MORE BELOW AD

Met Éireann tweeted at 10pm on Saturday warning of 'significant accumulations' of snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

According to Met Éireann, Status Orange snow ice warning is declared when significant falls of snow is likely to cause accumulations of 8 cm or greater below 250 m AMSL.

Slippery paths and roads due to accumulation of ice on untreated surfaces; situation likely to worsen.

EXPLANATION OF MET ÉIREANN WEATHER WARNING