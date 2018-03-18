Latest weather forecast shows persistent snow slow to clear

Met Éireann has reported persistent snow over Laois, Kildare, Dublin and much of Leinster as the returning Siberian weather brings extensive and heavy St Patrick's Day weekend snow to Ireland.

In a tweet issued after upgrading its STATUS ORANGE snow ice weather warning, the forecaster said snow had fallen persistently through some of the most populated counties of the country.

Radar from the past 2 hours showing snow persistent through much of Leinster and eastern Munster.

Latest warning details here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9 pic.twitter.com/wZ9tVjPcS3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 18, 2018

Heavy snow showers overnight has left snow lying on many of the counties roads and sub zero temperatures have added to the danger.

It also looks like the bitter cold could have an impact into Tuesday with temperatures not increasing significantly until Wednesday with heavy rain to come later in the week.

FORECAST FROM MET ÉIREANN

The forecaster says occasional snow showers will continue on Sunday afternoon, heaviest over Eastern and Southern parts of Leinster and in Eastern parts of Munster and persistent in parts with some further accumulations. West Connacht will stay dry with good sunshine.

It will be bitterly cold and windy everywhere with highest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees in strong and gusty easterly winds. The showers will become more scattered this evening.

Scattered snow showers still occurring over eastern parts of Leinster and Ulster on Sunday night. Otherwise it will be a cold frosty night with lows of 0 to -3 degrees with widespread frost and icy stretches. Easterly winds moderating.

Monday will bring some scattered wintry showers during the morning but it will be mainly dry in the afternoon with some sunny spells. Still cold although with a slight improvement in temperatures; max values of 5 or 6 degrees. The easterly winds will continue to moderate.

Outlook

Tuesday: A very frosty start to the day but otherwise dry and bright with good sunshine. Highest temperatures will only be around 6 to 8 degrees but the breeze will be very light. Frost in a few parts of the east overnight.

Wednesday: Temperatures will begin to improve on Wednesday as the winds turn to a southwesterly direction and values reach 9 or 10 degrees in the afternoon. There will be some patchy rain along northwestern counties but the bulk of the country will remain dry.

Thursday: A wet morning with heavy rain spreading eastwards and then a gradual clearance to follow in the afternoon. Further rain overnight.

Friday: Windy and showery.

Gardai are urging motorists to be conscious of local conditions and take appropriate precautions.

BREAKING - Met Éireann extends Status Orange Snow Ice weather alert