Laois woman from Clonasee to take top job in Met Éireann

Laois native and popular RTÉ weather forecaster Evelyn Cusack is set to take up the top forecasting post in Ireland at Met Éireann.

Unfortunately, taking the Head of Forecasting position will see the Clonaslee woman signing off from TV duties. She became the best known face of TV forecasting over many years.

Ms Cusack is to take up the vacancy created following the retirement Gerry Fleming last year.

The Laois woman hails from Chapel St, Clonaslee. She attended national school in the village located in the heart of the Slieve Blooms. She family move subsequently to Dublin area with her family.

An occasional visitor he, herself and her sister visited Clonaslee last year.

The meteorologist is expected to take up the role in the coming weeks. She first appeared on RTÉ’s Six One News in October 1988.

She played a key role the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group preparations and responses to the recent 'Beast from the East' and Storm Emma and Storm Ophelia last year.

She became Ireland’s Favourite Weather Forecaster at the TV Now Awards in 2009, the first time an RTÉ weather presenter won the award.

