Met Éireann confirms wintry weather for Ireland Easter week

Met Éireann has said wintry showers will develop in Ireland in the run in to Easter Sunday as the country braces for the third cold spell of recent weeks.

The national forecaster predicts "changeable cool weather turning colder next week." They predict that sleet could arrive as early as Monday night, with falls most likely in northern counties.

The weather has been mild in recent days with daytime temperatures staying around 10 degrees on Friday, but the weekend will see a return to sub zero overnight values.

Friday night will also bring rain in many areas and a sharp frost by morning with fog likely. Temperatures will dip to around -1 to +2 degrees.

The weekend will see a mix of sunny spells and sporadic showers, some heavy at time. Daytime temperatures will stay around 8 to 11 degrees in just light breezes. Saturday and Sunday night could see temperatures dip to as low as -2 degrees as the next cold spell takes hold.

Monday will bring rain eastwards and a sharp frost overnight with rain continuing in many areas and turning to sleet in more northern counties.

Temperatures will begin to fall again after Tuesday and Met Éireann says, "indications suggest cold and unsettled weather over the following days, with some rain or showers and some wintry falls mainly in northern and northeastern counties at times."