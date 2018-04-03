Spot flooding to be followed by hard frost says Met Éireann

A hard frost is in the forecast for Wednesday night as the long wet and cold winter weather continues into April.

But before the overnight freeze Met Éireann says Wednesday will feature persistent possibly thundery rain across the east with further spot flooding.

It will be drier and brighter elsewhere, apart from a few well-scattered showers. Good sunshine will gradually extend to most parts through the day but it will be a blustery one, in fresh to strong and gusty northerly winds. Feeling cool, with maxima of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, best values for southern counties.

As the skies clear and winds fall light on Wednesday night it will turn very cold. The likelihood of icy roads is on the cards as a widespread frost is expected with lowest temperatures between minus 4 and zero degrees.

Met Éireann is forecasting a dry and sunny start to Thursday for many, but cloud will soon thicken from the west. Many eastern areas will likely stay dry with some hazy sunshine for much of the day, but patchy light rain, drizzle and mist will affect western and southwestern counties during the afternoon and evening.

Top temperatures will range between 7 and 10 degrees as light to moderate southeasterly winds steadily increase fresh to strong and gusty through the day. A wet and windy night will follow on Thursday night, with rain becoming widespread in moderate to fresh and gusty south to southeast winds. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees generally, but lows of 3 or 4 degrees in Ulster.

A wet start to Friday with some heavy bursts in western and southwestern counties, bringing a risk of spot flooding. The rain will gradually clear northwards during the afternoon and evening. Moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds will veer to a lighter southwest by the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 9 to 11 degrees.

Becoming mostly dry with clear spells on Friday night, but showers will start to feed into south Munster overnight. Minima ranging 1 to 5 degrees.

At present, Saturday morning is looking dry for most, with some sunshine. However, showers or longer spells of rain will already be well established in south Munster. The showers will become more widespread by the afternoon with Connacht, Munster and southern and western parts of Leinster seeing the majority of them.

Temperatures will be closer to normal for the time of year with light to moderate southerly winds.

The current indications for Sunday and the early days of next week are for continued unsettled conditions with low pressure nearby.