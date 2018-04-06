Met Eireann weather forecast for the weekend

The latest weather forecast from Met Eireann ahead of the weekend April 6-8.

On Friday night, April 6, rain will continue to clear northwards but heavy showers will gradually become widespread across the country.

Southerly winds will remain strong and blustery, especially along western Atlantic coastal counties. Highs of 10 to 12 degrees.

Showers will become isolated on Friday night and long clear periods will develop. Winds will fall light with mist and fog patches developing. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees.

Met Eireann has forecast that Saturday morning will be bright and sunny with fog gradually clearing.

Heavy showers will break out in the afternoon, although the showers will tend to be well scattered and many places will continue to remain dry. Highs of 12 to 14 degrees in light breezes.

In general, the weekend will be milder than of late and soil temperatures will see a marked improvement also. There will be showers most days, some heavy, but some decent dry spells too.

Saturday night will be cold and mainly dry. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees.

Sunday will be mild day with sunny spells. The morning will be mainly dry. Some heavy and possibly thundery showers will develop in the afternoon and evening, heaviest and most frequent over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures will reach 11 to 14 degrees with light breezes.

Monday will bring a fair amount of dry weather, but scattered showers will develop during the day, mainly in the west. Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, coolest in the east and warmest in the west.

Tuesday will be cloudier with the best of any bright spells in the west. Rain or showers will spread from the east. Highest temperature of 9 to 11 degrees in the east, but reaching 14 or 15 degrees further west with moderate east to northeast winds.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sunshine and showers. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in the east, but reaching 14 or 15 degrees further west with light to moderate east to northeast breezes.

