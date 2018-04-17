Met Éireann forecasts some sunny weather at last and launches new website

After months of a long awful winter summery weather is on the cards for Ireland in the next few days according to Met Éireann's which has just revealed a new look website.

Wednesday starts with cloudy and misty at first tomorrow, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but becoming drier from the south by late morning. A mainly dry afternoon for most then, with sunny spells, however cloudy conditions with rain and drizzle will persist along Atlantic coasts.

It will be very mild or warm with highs of 13 to 18 degrees Celsius, warmest in the east and midlands. Blustery at times with southeasterly breezes occasionally increasing strong and gusty.

Thursday will be a dry day with good sunshine and highs of 15 to 17 degrees. Misty at times along the South and Southwest coast. Light southwesterly winds. Clear overnight but fog patches likely.

Early fog will clear on Friday ahead of a dry day with good sunshine. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees in light variable breezes. Cool overnight with mist and fog and lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly dry with sunny spells but a few showers may break out but only in the west. Light to moderate East to Southeast breezes. Max 16 to 18 degrees generally but possibly up to 20 degrees in parts of the West.

Current indications suggest staying very mild or warm for Sunday and Monday with sunny spells and some showers or rain developing in parts.

Turning cooler and fresher with a more typical Atlantic airflow on Tuesday.

