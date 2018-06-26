Weather warning issued as heatwave takes hold

Met Eireann has declared Status Yellow High Temperature weather warning for Ireland as the heatwave takes hold.

The foreaster says aximum temperatures are likely to exceed 27 degrees.

It is valid from 8pm Friday, June 29.

FORECAST

Any showers across the middle of the country will disappear on Tuesday morning and cloud will break up to give another very warm and sunny day with highs of 22 to 28 degrees. Coastal areas will be cooler as light onshore breezes develop.

It will be a dry and clear night with lows of 12 to 16 degrees.

Wednesday will be another very warm and sunny day on Wednesday with highs of 24 to 30 degrees.

OUTLOOK

High pressure will continue to influence our weather for much of the week but it is likely to weaken over the coming weekend or early next week with frontal systems starting to push over the country and some rain or showers likely.



Wednesday night will continue dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures again not falling below the low to mid teens.



Both Thursday and Friday will be dry and sunny days with perhaps some high cloud or hazy sunshine on Friday. It will be very warm or hot with top temperatures in the high twenties or possibly reaching 30 degrees. Winds will remain light variable or easterly keeping temperatures slightly cooler along eastern and southern coastal fringes.



And the influence of the high pressure is likely to weaken by the weekend allowing some frontal systems to possibly push across the country again either on the weekend or early next week.