BREAKING - temperatures have hit 30 degrees in heatwave

Met Éireann's forecast of steaming 30 degree plus heatwave weather is on the mark with the temperatures being reached and exceeded in parts of the country.

Offical temperatures hit 30 degrees in parts of Galway, Mayo, Clare Limerick, Cork and Kerry. It exceeded this in some areas.

Met Éireann says it has been hot in most parts. Parts of Laois recorded the hottest temperatures in the midlands at 29 degrees.

Met Éireann's Oak Park weather station in Carlow recorded a 29 degree high at 3pm. Weather stations in Longford, Clare and Mayo recorded 30 degrees temperatures at the same time.

The forecaster's most recent comment is that it will remain hot and sunny with temperatures in excess of 30 degrees in places.

Cool sea breezes at the west coast and onshore light easterly winds in the east and south making it feel cooler there. It says there will be no change foreseeable for the next few days.

Very warm in aft with long spells of hazy sunshine throughout the country. Temp will range from 26 to 30°C, it will be slightly less near the coast due to onshore breezes esp along the E&S coast. Dry&calm OVN with lows 13 to 15°C. Fog patches forming in a few places around dawn. pic.twitter.com/jEWYfxsKBW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 27, 2018

