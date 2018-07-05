Met Eireann give surprising update with new weather warning

Met Eireann's latest forecast has good news for the weekend and most of next week.

Sunshine and above average temperature are expected to continue for most of next week.

Met Eireann confirmed the news in their latest seven day forecast.

The National Forecaster said that early indications suggest that warm and mostly dry conditions will continue for most of next week, with the best of the sunshine in the midlands, east and south.

It has also extended its Status Yellow weather warning for dry and warm weather until Wednesday, July 11.

There is a small chance of some scattered showers from midweek but temperatures will still be in the mid to high 20s, but a few degrees lower in coastal areas in sea breezes.

The Department of Agriculture still has a Red danger warning for fires in place as the Slieve Bloom fire rages on.

A national Water Conservation Order or hosepipe ban will come into effect at 8:00am on Friday morning across the country to help tackle the drought conditions the sunny spell is bringing.