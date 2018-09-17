Storm Ali and Bronagh to lash Ireland before Friday, forecaster warns

This week is likely to be one of the most unsettled weeks in quite some time with three storms set to impact the country between now and Friday morning, Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel has warned.

The remains of hurricane Helene will bring some very heavy rain to all areas at some point today, with gales and some strong winds possible along the south and southeast coastal counties.

"However, our attention is now turning to not one, but possibly two storms with the potential to cause more widespread disruption through Wednesday and Thursday, with the National Ploughing Championships likely to be affected," the Midlands meteorologist said.

"Ali is likely to bring some very strong winds across all areas of the country through Wednesday, with the northwest, west and north midlands experiencing the strongest winds. Possibly in excess of 130kph along coastal counties, and up to 110kph inland."

"Bronagh has the potential to be even more intense, though the worst of its winds are currently expected to occur through Thursday evening and overnight. Strongest winds from storm Bronagh could exceed 135kph, with gusts of up to 120 kph possible inland," he added.

"Both storms have the potential to cause disruption, especially considering the National Ploughing Championships occur on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week."

"Providing honest information regarding the potential risks to the general public is something that is of truly paramount importance to us here at the MWC, which is why advanced warnings are the best course of action when ensuring greater public awareness and safety," Nolan concluded.