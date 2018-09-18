Met Éireann issues weather warnings as Storm Ali bears down on Ireland

Met Éireann has issued weather warnings ahead of the arrival of Storm Ali which is set to bring winds in excess of 120km/h and persistent rain to Ireland.

The forecaster says the Atlantic depression will track across the country with the warning in place until 1pm on Wednesday.

Storm Ali will track close to the west and northwest coast from the early hours of Wednesday morning until late afternoon. South to southwest winds veering westerly will increase to mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 120 km/h for a time in some areas. Winds strongest along Atlantic Coasts at first and later in the morning extending further east.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for all of Ireland with the strongest gusts set to hit 110 km/hr.

The warning is valid from 5am to 1pm Wednesday, September 19.

WEATHER FORECAST BELOW video from UK Met Office

TODAY - TUESDAY 18TH SEPTEMBER

Outbreaks of showery rain will occur today but there will be some dry and bright intervals also. Becoming blustery this afternoon with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

TONIGHT - TUESDAY 18TH SEPTEMBER

Tonight will start off dry mainly dry and blustery in Leinster and Munster. Outbreaks of rain will affect parts of Connacht and Ulster. Later in the night, persistent rain associated with Storm Ali will move in from the west and spread eastwards. Southerly winds will strengthen overnight reaching Gale force on Atlantic coasts and later increasing to strong Gale in places. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

TOMORROW - WEDNESDAY 19TH SEPTEMBER

Storm Ali will bring very windy conditions to all areas for a time tomorrow with strong to Gale force south to southwest winds later veering westerly. Winds will increase to strong Gale for a short time in some parts with severe and damaging gusts. Heavy rain during the morning will clear to blustery showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Wednesday night will be dry with winds easing. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

On Thursday, rain will move up from the south and will affect much of the country. There is some uncertainty regarding the amount of rain expected. The most recent forecast predicts somewhat less rainfall than previously. However, there is still a risk of very heavy rainfall in Leinster and Munster. Highest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees. Rain will clear on Thursday night.

Friday will be cool and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers, these mainly in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Saturday will be mainly dry. However, some rain may develop in the south. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with light winds.

The forecast for Sunday is uncertain at this stage.