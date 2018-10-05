Weather forecast for the coming weekend

Despite the fact that we are into October, the weather forecast for the weekend looks very promising.

According to Cathal Nolan of the Midlands Weather Channel, there is going to plenty of sunshine around in very pleasant temperatures.

Cathal states, "Saturday will be a settled day across the region with all areas experiencing a dry, bright and sunny day with any early morning cloud in southern and eastern areas gradually clearing away. Feeling pleasant in any prolonged spells of sunshine with highs between 14-17 degrees Celsius. Light and variable winds throughout."

He continued, "It will remain mostly settled on Sunday with most areas staying dry throughout, however some cloudier conditions are likely to develop through Sunday afternoon, especially across the north and west with a risk of some patches of light rain and drizzle. Highs on Sunday of between 13-16 degrees Celsius. Winds freshening from the west."