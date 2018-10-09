Met Éireann and UK Met Office issue weather alerts as storm bears down

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide Status Yellow weather alert covering three days as a storm bears down on the country.

The Status Yellow advisory is valid for all counties across Ireland from 11:00pm on Thursday night until 9:00pm on Saturday night.

The weather alert is for "a spell of wet and very windy, possibly stormy" weather expected on Thursday night, Friday and all day Saturday.

Met Éireann has warned that a "deep depression" will track northwards to the west of Ireland and there is a risk of coastal flooding due to high tides and rainfall.

"Later Friday and continuing into Saturday there is the potential for some high totals of rainfall and flooding due to another area of low pressure and series of weather fronts, with the East and South particularly at risk."

The UK Met Office which is the Met Eireann weather partner has issued a yellow warning for Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland on Friday and Saturday with a focus on flood risk and high rainfall.

The Met Office states that people should expect "a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris".

The UK forecaster has said: "There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close. There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

Saturday brings the potential for flooding according to the UK weather office.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

There is a chance of 50-80 mm of rain in 12 hours, and over 120 mm in a few spots of the UK by the end of the event. The rain is expected to be accompanied by strong winds, which may increase autumnal leaf fall and potential for blocked drains/culverts, heightening the potential for flooding.

This warning comes ahead of an expected Storm Callum which Met Éireann forecaster, Joanna Donnelly, referred to as a 'ferocious beast'.

The storm has not officially been named yet but this is expected in the coming days.

A Weather Advisory has been issued for Thursday night, Friday & Saturday.https://t.co/b24grJkqcb

Note: This is an Advisory, not a Warning. Warnings will be issued in due course as is necessary. pic.twitter.com/05o1KLh4a7 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 9, 2018

Saturday is also going to be a wet day for many, especially across parts of Scotland, northwest England and Wales where the #rain may lead to some impacts ️ #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/F3EVoeyXep — Met Office (@metoffice) October 9, 2018

The storm due to hit Ireland this week could turn into a weather bomb, Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel has warned.

The weather forecaster explained the situation following his latest observations.

"The overnight model updates continue to show Storm Callum maintaining its projected track and intensity, and developing into one of the most powerful low-pressure systems in quite some time.

Midlands weather forecaster predicting storm could be 'Atlantic bomb'.