Met Éireann weather forecast for the weekend

Met Éireann is forecasting that the settled weather is set to last through the weekend and into next week with relatively high temperatures in the forecast.

It will be mostly cloudy Friday night with patchy light rain and drizzle in parts. Mist and fog patches also, especially on hills and about Atlantic coastal counties. Lows of 8 to 12, coldest in south Leinster and inland parts of Munster.

The forecaster says it will continue mostly cloudy overall tomorrow, Saturday, with patchy rain, drizzle and mist, most prevalent in the west and north, with hill and coastal fog also. Drier and brighter intervals further south and east, with the best chance of sunny breaks in south Leinster and east Munster. Top temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees, in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Rain and drizzle will gradually move into the west and north on Saturday night, extending to other areas overnight, but turning patchier. Hill and coastal fog too. Relative mild in a southwest flow, with lowest temperatures 8 to 12 degrees Celsius.

The national forecaster says it will be dull and damp to begin with on Sunday, with rain in places. However drier and brighter conditions will develop from late morning onwards, starting in Atlantic coastal areas. Winds will become moderate to fresh northwesterly.

Top temperatures 13 to 16 C., in the morning, with values set to drop later in the afternoon. Rather cold and dry overnight (lows of 2 to 6 C.) with some grass frost, mainly in the east and south. Patches of mist and shallow fog too.

FURTHER OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Mainly dry and bright, with some good sunshine about, especially early on. A little fresher everywhere, with highs around the seasonal norms of 11 to 13 C., in light to moderate west to northwest breezes. Cool and dry overnight (lows of 4 to 8 degrees Celsius) with some grass frost locally.

TUESDAY: A dry day, with sunny spells and moderate westerly breezes. Top temperatures 12 to 14 C. Cool overnight, some clear spells, but cloudy periods too and with some patches of mist and fog forming under cloud breaks.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: High pressure will continue to bring a lot of dry settled weather, with only small amounts of rain , if at all. But temperatures will slip back further later in the week, both by day and by night.