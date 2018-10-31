'Vicious' looking weather front driven by Hurricane Oscar warn forecasters

A 'vicious looking' weather front is on the way according to weather forecasters with Met Éireann issuing an early weather warning about the potential impact of ex-Hurricane Oscar.

Forecasters are expecting strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday but the forecast is uncertain for Sunday. A storm status has yet to be declared.

Forecasters in the Met Office in the UK, Met Éireann's partner, have said a hurricane in the Atlantic could influence the impact of a 'vicious looking' system in the Atlantic. MORE HERE

At present, Met Éireann says it looks as through frontal zones associated with post tropical storm Oscar will start to push in over Ireland on Friday. Moist tropical maritime air will be transported northeastwards over the country during Friday and temperatures on Friday evening look likely to be up around 12 to 14 degrees Celsius – this despite widespread rain with some heavy falls, and blustery southerly winds. Current indications suggest that the strongest winds associated with post-tropical Storm Oscar will likely be in coastal regions of the west and northwest during Saturday, with gales or potentially strong gales in those sea areas.

Meteorologist commentary compiled Tuesday on Hurricane Oscar: https://t.co/TblCnzsDIs

Latest data from the U.S. National Hurricane Centre can be found here: https://t.co/NPb9hoXWnK

An animation of our 7 day Atlantic charts for pressure and rainfall including Oscar is below pic.twitter.com/XxPlxSMK5O — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 31, 2018