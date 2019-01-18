Snow and cold weather remain in Met Éireann weather forecast after the early scare

Met Éireann's warning of snow and cold weather remains in place for the coming days as the cold snap continues to bite but not bringing extreme Beast from the East type freezing conditions.

Met Éireann forecasted the first Irish snow of 2019 to fall on Thursday night, January 17 as part of a cold spell that will also include frost and ice.

What snow that did fall was light and confined to hills and mountains. It was followed by heavy rain showers but not a noticeable rise in temperatures.

Met Éireann says the spell of chilly weather that will run beyond the weekend and includes more snow warnings.

The forecaster says scattered heavy showers will occur early Friday night, mainly confined to the southwest later. Cloud amounts will vary, but where clear breaks occur at length, frost will set in. It will turn misty in parts too, especially across the midlands and west, with some dense fog locally. Lowest temperatures 0 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Mist, fog and frost patches will clear slowly on Saturday morning, and most areas will remain dry, calm albeit rather cloudy for the day. There will be some sunny spells. The day will be cool, with highest temperatures of only 5 to 7 degrees Celsius. Light, variable winds will become northwesterly later.

Saturday night will start with just a few showers and light northwesterly breezes. Later in the night outbreaks of rain will push into Atlantic coastal counties and northwesterly breezes will increase moderate to fresh. Lowest temperatures will be around 1 to 6 degrees with patchy frost in the east and north.

On Sunday morning patchy rain will clear eastwards to just isolated showers with good sunny spells developing. It will be a cool day with top temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a moderate northwesterly breeze.

Met Éireann says it will turn very cold on Sunday night under clear skies and just light variable breezes. Lowest temperatures will fall to between zero and minus 4 degrees with a widespread sharp frost.

Monday will be cold day and frost will only slowly clear in the morning. Moderate southwesterly winds will freshen ahead of a band of rain pushing into western areas in the afternoon and quickly spreading eastwards during the evening. The rain will turn to sleet or snow in parts of the north as top temperatures reach only 3 or 4 degrees there and elsewhere afternoon temperatures will be just 5 to7 degrees.

Monday night rain will clear to scattered showers and good clear spells. The showers could turn heavy or wintry, especially in the west and north. Lowest temperatures will fall to between -2 and +1 degree with frost and winds will be mostly moderate westerly.

Tuesday will be another cold day with scattered showers and sunny spells. Some of the showers will turn wintry as top temperatures only reach around 3 to 6 degrees in moderate west to northwest wind.

Met Éireann's weather maps show cold weather into next week.