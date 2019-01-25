Weather Warning
Met Éireann issues weather warning ahead of cold polar weekend
Met Éireann issues Status Yellow weather warning.
Met Éireann has issued a weather wind warning for some Leinster counties ahead of a stormy weekend of cold polar weather.
The Status Yellow alert warns of strong and blustery northwest winds later Saturday, starting along the Atlantic coast and extending to other elsewhere overnight.
Northwest winds, mean speeds 55 to 65 km/h, giving gusts between 90 and 110 km/h. The strongest of the winds will be in exposed coastal locations, where winds may temporarily exceed these values.
WEEKEND WEATHER— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 25, 2019
Fri: Cloudy, mostly dry. Scattered patches of mist & drizzle. 10 to 12°C
Sat: Rain widespread in the morning, heavy showers later. Turning colder. Becoming windy. 6 to 8C
Sun: Gusty NW winds. Mostly dry, sunny spells. Feeling cold. 5 to 8°Chttps://t.co/j8i4Q3TEwU pic.twitter.com/K5lyCg5jy4
The warning issued on Friday, January 25 covers Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.
Status Yellow - Wind Warning issued. Valid from 20:00 hours Sat, 26-Jan-2019— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 25, 2019
to 09:00 hours Sun, 27-Jan-2019.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/udhbCq54BD
The warning is valid from 8pm Saturday, January 26 to 9am Sunday, January 27.
A Yellow warning is issued by Met Éireann to notify those at risk because of their location and/or activity, and to allow them to take preventative action. The conditions do not pose an immediate threat to the general population.
