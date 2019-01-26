Met Éireann updates and extends weather warnings to more counties

Met Éireann has extended weather warnings for all 26 counties with winds of up to 100 km/ph expected to hit on Saturday night.

The warning was extended to counties down the middle of the island on Saturday morning. The forecaster is also warning that wind and rain will be followed by a big drop in temperatures.

A Status Yellow wind warning is valid for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

From early tonight and overnight the forecaster expects north to northwest winds to reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 100 km/hr.

The warning is valid from 8pm Saturday, January to 9 am Sunday, January 27.

A similar Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

The forecaster warns people to expect very strong north to northwest winds to reach mean speeds of 60 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 100 to 110 km/hr this evening and overnight. Met Éireann says wind may exceed these speeds in exposed coastal areas. There will also be very high seas.

The warnings are valid from 7 pm Saturday, January 26 to 7 am Sunday, January 27.

Met Éireann has not declared storm status for the winds which will be followed by a big drop in temperatures. MORE FORECAST BELOW TWEETs

