Storm Erik declared by Met Éireann - Orange weather warning called

Met Éireann has declared Storm Erik is to hit Ireland and raised its weather warnings to Status Orange for parts of Ireland.

The forecaster expects the Storm to hit on Friday bringing Status Orange winds of up to 130kmph to some counties. A Status Yellow warning remains in place for most of Ireland.

The Status Orange wind warning is in place for Galway and Mayo with Storm Erik expected to bring Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with some severe or damaging gusts of 110 to 130 km/h.

The highest winds will be in exposed coastal areas, where these values may be exceeded at times. Very high seas as well with some coastal flooding.

The warning is valid from 5am to 1pm Friday, February 8

A similar Status Orange Wind warning for Donegal is valid from 9am Friday to 6am Saturday.

The Status Yellow - Wind warning for the rest of Ireland forecasts that Storm Erik will bring southwest to west winds that will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 80 to 110 km/h. Along exposed Atlantic coasts these values may be exceeded for a while and with very high seas this will give the risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is valid from 5am Friday to 6am Saturday.

