Latest Storm Erik weather forecast update from Met Éireann

Latest Storm Erik weather forecast from Met Éireand predicts severe winds of up to 130 km per hour as it hits Ireland bringing heavy rain and flood risks to parts as it pushes through.

In her forecast after the RTÉ News Met Éireann's Joanna Donnelly said weather warnings remain in place for the Atlantic storm which is set to take effect in the hours before dawn.

Worst of the weather will be felt in Galway, Mayo and Donegal where Ms Donnelly said flooding is likely. Prior to the storm hitting a band of heavy rain will sweep the country.

Status Orange wind warnings were issued on Thursday morning for the west and north-west of the country with the rest of the country covered by a Status Yellow alert.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry 30 to 40 mm rainfall expected with risk of spot flooding, especially on coasts and hills was issued on Thursday evening.

A commentary from the forecaster says winds will be "most severe" in Atlantic coastal areas where there will be dangerous sea conditions. It says the combination of low pressure, high seas and high tides will lead to localised coastal flooding.

The Status Orange warning is in operation for Galway and Mayo from 5am to 1pm Friday and for Donegal from 9am Friday to 6am Saturday.

Erik is the sixth named storm this season, after Ali, Bronagh, Callum, Diana & Deirdre.

Ms Donnelly urged people to check out Met Éireann's website for more details.

#StormErik has been named by @MetEireann for the area of low pressure arriving on Friday. Impacts will be greatest across Ireland though warnings are in force across parts of the UK – Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/ca1VqXoQ6G — Met Office (@metoffice) February 7, 2019

Met Éireann website forecast issued Issued at 7.28pm on February 7.

TOMORROW - FRIDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Tomorrow Friday will be a very windy day with strong to gale force and gusty southwesterly winds gradually veering westerly. Potentially damaging gusts on the west coast through the morning and for much of the day on north coasts. After a mild and wet start to the day, drier, brighter and more showery conditions will extend to most places by the afternoon. Afternoon highs of 7 to 10 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Widespread blustery showers will continue on Friday night, and some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Lowest temperatures will stay around 4 and 7 degrees. Strong to near gale southwest to westerly winds, with gales or strong gales near the coasts, will slowly ease overnight.

Saturday will start windy with further scattered showers. The showers will be most frequent in the west and north, with an ongoing risk of hail and thunder, but they will gradually become more isolated towards evening. Highest temperatures will be around 6 to 9 degrees. Strong and gusty southwesterly winds will gradually abate. Showers will continue to affect Atlantic coastal counties on Saturday night, but it will be largely dry with clear spells elsewhere. Minima of 1 to 4 degrees Celsius. Light southwest winds will freshen and veer westerly overnight, helping to mitigate the risk of frost and icy patches.

Sunday will be a cold, bright and breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be most frequent in the west and north, with a continued risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will range from 5 to 8 degrees, and it will feel chilly in the moderate to fresh northwest winds. Sunday night will be cold with a sharp frost and icy patches developing. Minima will drop to between minus 3 and plus 3 degrees.

Dry on Monday with variable cloud amounts and bright or sunny spells. Top temperatures 6 to 8 degrees in light variable breezes.

Current indications for Tuesday suggest a milder but mostly cloudy day with patchy rain developing in the western and northwestern areas and highs of 7 to 11 degrees.