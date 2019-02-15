Met Éireann weather forecast for Valentine's weekend a far cry from beastly February 2018

Met Éireann weather forecast for Valentine's Day weekend is a far cry from the Beast from the East February freeze of 2018 but Spring is not in the year just yet.

February 2018 marked the start of Beast from the East weather which culminated in the Storm Emma snow blizzard in March. There's been a stark contrast so far this year with temperatures well into double figures halfway through February.

The weather forecast from Met Éireann for Friday is for dry conditions in many areas for much of the day with sunny spells, these at their best and most prolonged in the east.

Cloud will gradually thicken from the Atlantic and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in Atlantic coastal counties. Mild again with maximum temperatures 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong along Atlantic and eastern coasts. Some patchy rain on Friday night, mainly in parts of Ulster and Connacht, largely dry elsewhere. Lows of 4 to 6 C., in moderate southwesterly breezes.

The forecast for Saturday is for a few bright spells, mainly in eastern areas, but mostly cloudy. Some patches of rain and drizzle, in Atlantic coastal counties and later along southern coasts, with some mist and fog too, but largely dry elsewhere. Top temperatures 10 to 12 degrees, in mostly moderate to fresh southerly winds, but these strong along Atlantic coasts. Mild and wet overnight, with a few heavy bursts in places. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees.

The weather for Sunday features some rain in all areas for a time in the morning, but brighter conditions, with sunny spells and scattered showers, will follow from the Atlantic during the late morning and early afternoon. Most of the showers will occur in Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster, where some will be heavy, with a risk of hail. Highs of 9 to 12 degrees. Sunday night will be cool, with clear spells and scattered showers. Cool, with a risk of a slight grass frost, with lows of 2 to 5 degrees.

Met Éireann expects Monday to be a bright and mainly dry with sunny spells, but some scattered showers also, mainly in parts of the west and northwest. Fresher than previous days, with highs of 8 to 10 degrees, in mostly moderate west to southwest breezes. Cold on Monday night, with frost, with lows of -1 to plus 3 degrees.