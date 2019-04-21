Weather forecast for the coming week from Met Éireann

Met Éireann weather forecast for Ireland for the week will feature dramatic contrasts.

Temperatures are set to stay above normal for the early part of the week but wetter, colder weather is on the way for the second half.

Met Éireann says the weather on bank holiday Monday features warm, dry and sunny conditions most areas. However, it may be dull along the south and southeast coasts with fog patches.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, but it will be cooler along south and southeast coasts with highs of 14 to 17 degrees. Southeast winds will be mostly moderate and locally fresh near some coasts.

Monday night will be dry apart from a few scattered outbreaks of rain. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light southeast breezes.

7 Day Forecast - Precipitation and Pressure chart in 6 hour intervals.https://t.co/v5aQGT8F9e pic.twitter.com/ja7Ci4B9zI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 21, 2019

Met Éireann expects Tuesday to stay warm with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, but coasts will be a bit cooler again. There will be sunny spells and just a few showers. Winds will be light easterly. Tuesday night will be mild with temperatures no lower than 9 to 12 degrees. Showery rain will develop overnight in many parts.

The weather forecast for Wednesday is for showers or longer spells of rain with highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees.

On Thursday temperatures will fall back to averages of 11 to 14 degrees with showery rain throughout the day.

The further outlook towards next weekend from Met Éireann is for cool and changeable weather.