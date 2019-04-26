BREAKING: Status RED Met Éireann Storm Hannah weather warning

Met Éireann has issued a Status Red wind warning for County Clare as Storm Hannah is set to bring "violent gusts" of wind up to 150 km/h.

This is the fifth weather warning across the country for Storm Hannah. Status Orange warnings are in place for all of Munster and Galway while Laois, Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford have a Yellow wind warning.

Status RED - Wind Warning for Clare

Northwesterly winds, associated with Storm Hannah, will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with violent gusts of 130 to 150 km/h for a time this evening.



Valid from 20:00 hours Fri, 26-Apr-2019 until 23:00 hours Fri, 26-Apr-2019 pic.twitter.com/in33m0y5my April 26, 2019

Shannon Airport in Clare tweeted a notice earlier today asking passengers to check their flight status with the relevant airline before making their way to the airport during Storm Hannah.

A RED Wind Warning has been specifically issued by @MetEireann for Co Clare for #StormHannah Please keep up-to-date with weather warnings, ensure you are prepared for potentially damaging gusts! Be safe and do not take risks in such extreme winds! https://t.co/l6TBUsMidX — OEP (@emergencyIE) April 26, 2019

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said the National Directorate Fire and Emergency Management team has been in contact with local authorities associated with Storm Hannah warnings.

He has shared a public safety message to stay away from coastal areas and ESB Network staff are on hand in preparation for power outages across the country.

.@MetEireann have issued a number of weather warnings for #StormHannah inc. red for Clare.



The NDFEM Severe Weather Team in my Dept. have been monitoring the situation and will continue to do so.



Please pay heed to the warnings in your local area as conditions will vary. pic.twitter.com/ZFSkSQbFEY — Eoghan Murphy (@MurphyEoghan) April 26, 2019

