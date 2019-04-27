Weekend weather forecast after Storm Hannah from Met Éireann

As Storm Hannah passes Met Éireann expects the weather the settle down through Saturday and Sunday though it will be chilly and windy for part of the weekend.

Saturday will be windy with outbreaks of rain in Ulster gradually clearing. Elsewhere, a mix of sunny spells and passing blustery showers, with the odd thundery downpour possible. Later today, showers will become isolated leaving much of the country dry with spells of sunshine. Top temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with strong west to northwest winds gradually moderating.

Saturday night is forecast to be dry in most parts with winds falling light allowing some mist or fog patches to develop. However, later in the night, patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle will develop in the south and west. Rather cold, especially early on, with minimum temperatures ranging 2 to 5 degrees.

It is expected to be generally cloudy on Sunday with scattered patches of light rain or drizzle but there will be a good deal of dry weather overall. Feeling pleasantly mild in any bright or sunny spells that develop, the best of these are expected in the south and west of the country in the afternoon. Top temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees in moderate southwesterly breezes.

Sunday night is expected to continue mainly cloudy and misty with patchy drizzle locally. Lows of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius, in mainly light southeasterlies.

The outlook for the week ahead is for mixed weather. Mild on Monday, however temperatures are likely to fall back to more near normal from Tuesday through to Friday.

7 Day Forecast - Precipitation and Pressure Chart in 6 hour intervals. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/wE9co03aI7 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 27, 2019

The detailed forecast for the first half of the week ahead is:

MONDAY: A mild and humid day, but with a lot of cloud cover, as well as some scattered falls of light rain or drizzle. Where the sun does break through, however, feeling very pleasant with highs of 12 to 16 degrees Celsius, in moderate southerlies. Rain will become persistent in the west and southwest later in the day, extending eastwards over the country on Monday night.

TUESDAY: Present indications for Tuesday suggest a damp or west start, but drier and brighter weather will gradually extend from the west. The rain may be slow to clear the east, with further showers here into the afternoon, a few of which could turn heavy as a result of daytime heating. Top temperatures will range 11 to 14 degrees Celsius, best values in the east, in mostly moderate westerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny spells and scattered heavy showers, with most of these affecting Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster. Some of the showers will be heavy with the slight risk of hail and thunder. Feeling fresh in northwest winds, which will pick up around showers. Highs of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.