Met Éireann weather forecast for the week ahead

Storm Hannah battered Ireland last weekend after a glorious Easter bank holiday the week before.

Met Éireann's weather forecast for the week says we are in for a showery week with some sunny spells and mild temperatures.

Monday, April 29 is expected to be a cloudy day with bright spells in the west and a little patchy rain in the east. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, coolest in the east and warmest in the Midlands and west with moderate south to southeast breezes.

Rain will arrive Monday night in the west and then spread across the country overnight. Lowest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in light to moderate southeast breezes.

Tuesday will start wet in many areas, but the rain will soon clear the west with sunshine and a few showers following. However, in the east outbreaks of rain will continue for much of the day, turning heavy for a time in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees. Winds will be mostly light southwest.

It will become largely dry on Tuesday night with clear spells and it will turn quite cold with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in light breezes.

Wednesday will start generally bright and dry, however, showers will spread from the west during the afternoon and some will be heavy.

Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees, in light variable breezes. The showers will become isolated on Wednesday night with lowest temperatures of 5 or 6 degrees.

Thursday will see sunny spells and occasional showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

Friday and the weekend: A good deal of dry and bright weather but cool in most areas with afternoon temperatures ranging from 10 to 14 degrees. Nights may be chilly with a touch of grass frost.

