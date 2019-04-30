Punchestown Festival horseracing weather forecast from Met Éireann

The weather for the Punchestown Festival of National Hunt horseracing in Kildare looks set to be heavy but looks set to pick up in time for Ladies' Day, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann.

Racing gets underway on Tuesday, April 31. Met Éireann says the weather will be cloudy and misty in many eastern and northern counties, with some rain at times, but drier and brighter weather elsewhere, with sunny spells and just the odd light shower. Drying out in all areas this evening. Top temperatures of 11 to 15 C., in moderate southwesterly breezes.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry and clear tonight, with just a few isolated showers. Cold, lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 C., in light southwest or variable breezes allowing some grass frost to form and patches of mist and fog. MORE BELOW TWEET

7 Day Forecast - Precipitation and Pressure Chart in 6 hour intervals.https://t.co/v5aQGSR3KE pic.twitter.com/iH0CuzzoDM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 30, 2019

There will be a cold start to Wednesday but it is likely to be sunny in most places. Cloud will tend to build up gradually. Showers in the western half of the country will become more widespread during the afternoon. Some will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. Top temperatures 11 to 15 C., in moderate southwest winds.

Showers becoming isolated overnight on Wednesday with good clear spells developing. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in light southwest breezes.

There will be sunshine in many areas to start the day on Wednesday but showers will spread from the Atlantic, merging to longer spells of rain at times. Some of the showers will be thundery in nature with the risk of hail. Top temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Becoming dry in many areas overnight but a few showers will continue, especially in the northwest. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in mostly light westerly winds.

The weather looks set to pick up for Ladies’ Day, on Friday. Met Éireann says there will be some rain about the country on Friday but overall a good deal of dry weather. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate northwest breezes. Turning cold and mostly clear overnight with some grass frost. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in light northwest breezes.

Current indications suggest it will be dry and bright on Saturday with sunny spells and patchy cloud. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees but feeling rather cool in the moderate northerly breeze. Largely dry overnight with clear spells. Chilly with lows of 1 to 5 degrees.