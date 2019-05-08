Will May ever warm up? Met Éireann has the latest weather forecast

The miserably cold and wet May weather looks set to continue for a few more days with frost forecast on some nights according to the Met Éireann predictions which are showing some signs of improvement over the weekend.

Wednesday turned out to be worse than forecast with wintry weather persisting for a good part of the day.

Met Éireann says a few more outbreaks of rain are on the cards for Wednesday night, mainly in northern and eastern coastal areas. Lowest temperatures 4 to 7 degrees, in moderate northeasterly breezes.

Thursday will start mainly dry in most areas but showers in the north will become more widespread in the afternoon, and a few will be heavy. Met Éireann says highest temperatures will range from 10 degrees in the east and north, to 13 or 14 degrees in the west and south. Winds will be light to moderate from variable directions.

The showers are expected to dry out on Thursday night giving a dry, clear night with light variable breezes. Mist will form and thicken into fog in places. Temperatures will fall to zero to 3 degrees, with grass frost also possible.

Friday will see sunny spells and showers, the showers heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of just 9 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate variable breezes.

Met Éireann says there'll be showers over parts of Ulster overnight but dry elsewhere, with long clear spells. Patches of mist, fog and grass frost will form in another cold night with lowest temperatures of plus 1 to 3 degrees, in light variable breezes.

Further scattered showers are forecast for Saturday, but overall a lot of dry, bright weather, with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.

Saturday night will cold once again with patches of mist, fog and grass frost. Lowest temperatures of near zero in places in light variable breezes. It'll be bright and dry on Sunday with spells of sunshine. Turning milder too, with afternoon temperatures recovering to nearer to normal for the time of year, between 13 and 16 degrees, in light to moderate southeast breezes.

After that, Met Éireann's current indications suggest a return of more seasonable temperatures generally with dry, settled weather bringing spells of sunshine in light south to southeast breezes.

Met Éirean's weather charts show a cell of high weather with better temperatures building over Ireland on Saturday.