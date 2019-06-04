Met Éireann Yellow rain weather warning set to bring flooding

A Met Éireann weather warning for rain is set to remain in place right through Tuesday and overnight and bringing flooding to parts.

The Status Yellow rainfall warning is valid for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

The forecaster says heavy rain could breing 30 to 35 mm expected from 7am Tuesday to 6am Wednesday. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Heavy and persistent rain today. The rain will clear to showers in the west and south later. Highest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees. pic.twitter.com/fiYDlC3wDr — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) 4 June 2019

Met Éirean weather forecast issued on its website at 8.44 on Tuesday below seven-day weather tweet.

Chart shows forecast pressure and precipitation every 6 hours for 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m … …https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 … … pic.twitter.com/PnG3n0Yhpg — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) 4 June 2019

FORECAST TODAY - TUESDAY 4TH JUNE

Rain over Munster and south Leinster will extend in to Ulster and Connacht this morning. The rain will be heaviest and persistent over Leinster and east Ulster, bringing a risk of spot flooding. Showers with brighter breaks will develop over west Connacht and much of Munster this afternoon. Highest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees, in light to moderate northwest breezes.

FORECAST TONIGHT - TUESDAY 4TH JUNE

The persistent, and at times heavy, rain will continue over eastern and northern areas tonight. Shower with dry spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures 6 to 9 degrees, in moderate northwest breezes.

FORECAST TOMORROW - WEDNESDAY 5TH JUNE

Over Ulster tomorrow the rain will slowly ease, continuing patchy in nature through the day. Through the rest of the country there'll be showers developing with sunny spells in between, the showers a little more frequent and heavy in Munster. Highest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

General: Fresh and cool for the time of year. Some bright or sunny spells most days, but very showery overall.

Wednesday night: Clear spells overnight, but some showers in places too, a few heavy. Cool, lowest temperatures 4 to 7 C., in light variable breezes. A few patches of mist around dawn also.

Thursday: A bright, fresh day, with sunny spells and showers. The showers are likely to be heaviest and most frequent over south Munster, south Leinster and also in the northwest of the country, with a risk of some hail and thundery downpours. Top temperatures 12 to 15 C. Moderate northwest breezes will be fresh on parts of the Atlantic Seaboard. Some further showers over north and northwestern areas overnight, but drying out elsewhere, with clear skies and slack variable breezes. Cool, lowest temperatures 4 to 7 C.

Friday: Another showery day in store, but some bright or short sunny spells also. Some of the showers will turn heavy, with a few thundery downpours likely at times too. Top temperatures 12 to 16 C., in moderate west to northwest breezes.

Weekend: Fresh and rather cool, with showers set to develop each day, some of them heavy. But some bright or sunny spells also. Top temperatures in the low to mid-teens at best.