Met Éireann's unsettled weather forecast for the next few days & weekend

Met Éireann forecasts the unsettled weather to continue with colder than average temperatures and overnight conditions dropping to near freezing levels on some nights during Donald Trump's visit to Ireland.

The forecaster expects further heavy rain overnight Wednesday over the north and west but says there should be dry spells over southern counties with clear spells.

However, it says lowest temperatures ranging from a 'cold' 2 degrees during clear spells in the south to 7 or 8 in the north. Fog patches may form inland and in the south. Moderate northwest winds.

It is expected to be mostly cloudy again tomorrow Thursday with further outbreaks of rain in most places - most persistent in the northwest. The rain will turn showery generally, but some heavy or thundery outbreaks still possible anywhere. Dry spells too, with the better sunny spells in the south. Highest temperatures 11 to 15 degrees in moderate west winds.

Thursday night features further showery rain in the north and west overnight but elsewhere there will be a good deal of dry weather with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures will range 3 to 7 degrees celsius and it will again be coldest in the south and southwest of the country.

Friday is set to start dry in most areas with a few bright or sunny spells breaking through the cloud. The best of the sunshine is likely to be in the east in the early morning. Through the afternoon some scattered showers will develop, with some cloudier conditions and possibly longer spells of rain developing along the east and southeast coast by late afternoon or evening time. Highest temperatures 14 to 16 degrees Celsius. Breezes will be mostly light and variable in direction.

Friday night is expected to be cloudy in the east and northeast with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, elsewhere dry with clear spells and just and isolated shower. Lowest temperatures 6 or 7 Celsius. Northwest breezes will be mostly moderate in strength.

AS for the weekend - more below tweet

Atlantic chart forecasting Precipitation and Pressure in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days. pic.twitter.com/Hb3NNfm9Tv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 5, 2019

Apart from outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the northeast, Saturday will feature a good deal of dry weather to start the day apart from an isolated shower. Some bright or sunny intervals will occur through the course of the afternoon along with scattered showers. A few of the showers turning heavy especially in the southwest and west with the slight risk of a thundery burst. Highs of 13 to 15 Celsius with light variable breezes.

Sunday is also expected to start dry in the east and northeast of the country with a few bright or sunny spells, a few light showers will occur over the western half of the country. Through the course of the afternoon, the showers will become more widespread across the country with a few turning heavy and possibly thundery in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 Celsius with light variable breezes.

Current indications suggest low pressure will continue to dominate the weather through the early days of next week bringing showers or longer spells of rain. Temperatures will continue below average with day time temperatures only reaching in the low to mid-teens. Breezes generally light to moderate in strength and mainly from a northwest direction.