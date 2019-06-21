Has summer arrived at last? Met Éireann Irish weather forecast for the weekend

Met Éireann Irish weather forecast for the weekend predicts a sunny start with a possibly thundery turn by the end of the weekend.

It was a sunny start to the longest day of the year in most parts of Ireland but is this the start of our belated summer?

The Met Éireann forecast for the weekend says today (Friday) is expected to stay dry in most places with spells of sunshine and light breezes. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Most places will stay dry today with spells of sunshine in a light southwest breeze. However, a few showers will occur too, mainly along northern coasts initially, and later in parts of the southwest. Top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees. pic.twitter.com/HXFxTkgkM7 June 21, 2019

However, a few showers will occur too, mainly along northern coasts initially, and later in parts of the southwest. Top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees Celsius, with highest values across the Midlands.

Overall dry and calm on Friday night with some clear spells - just the odd shower along the south and southwest coasts later. Lowest temperatures 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Kicking off a very busy weekend around the country with festivals like Body and Soul in Westmeath and Sea Sessions in Bundoran much of Ireland will hold fully dry on Saturday with some sunny spells.

Just isolated showers through the day, before heavier showers move into the southwest during the evening. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 20 degrees Celsius, in moderate southeast breezes (mildest inland away from south and east facing coasts).

The overall national outlook from Met Éireann says it is becoming very warm and increasingly humid well into next week with temperatures widely rising into the 20s. Some thundery rain is possible too though with low pressure lining up close to the Bay of Biscay. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Saturday night will bring scattered outbreaks of rain from the southwest overnight. Misty with hill and coastal fog too. Mild and humid with overnight lows of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate southeast breezes.

Sunday is expected to be a damp start with heavy rain also affecting southern counties. Heavy thundery rain in the south will slowly push northwards through the day with high accumulations possible in some relatively short durations.

Spot flooding is likely in places. North Ulster may, however, hold dry and bright until later in the afternoon. Feeling humid, with highs of 15 to 20 degrees Celsius (south to north), all in a moderate easterly breeze.

Further widespread rain or showers for Sunday night, with a chance of a few thunderstorms.

NEXT WEEK: Latest indications are for very warm and humid weather, with temperatures several degrees above normal, generally into the low 20s, and even a little higher on some of the days later in the week.

Whilst there will be lengthy spells of summer sunshine, some heavy thundery showers will break out from time to time too. Easterly breezes will be replaced by more southerly ones later in the week.

