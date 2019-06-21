Met Éireann weather delivers hot, humid, wet weather forecast

Met Éireann's latest weather forecast will see a big jump in temperatures but the heat is set to bring thunderstorms, possible flooding and high humidity.

In her weather bulletin after the RTÉ news, Met Éireann meteorologist Michelle Dillon outlined what to expect.

"It will be increasingly hot and humid next week with plenty of thundery downpours," she said.

The forecaster said Saturday would be mostly dry with hazy sunshine but rain would begin to move in from the west overnight.

She said Sunday will mark the start of the weather change driven by hot weather over Europe.

"It is really on Sunday morning when we will see heavy rain move in from the south and the southeast. That rain will become increasingly widespread and heavy as we go through the day. Some heavy thundery downpours with the risk of spot flooding," she said.

The temperatures will begin to climb further on Monday bringing humid conditions.

"That high humidity sparking thunderstorms. Then on Tuesday, hotter again with temperatures up to 23 or 24 degrees especially across the northern half of the country but we will see an area of thundery rain pushing up from the south as we go through the day," she said.

The rain is expected to clear on Wednesday after widespread overnight rain. Temperatures are expected to climb to 25 degrees on Wednesday.

Detailed forecast from Met Éireann website

TOMORROW - SATURDAY 22ND JUNE

Most areas dry with warm sunny periods, although high cloud through the day will make the sunshine a little hazy at times. Thickening cloud from the southwest may bring a little patchy rain to Munster coasts by evening time. Highest temperatures will range 16 to 20 degrees Celsius. Breezes mainly from a southeast direction and moderate in strength but increasing fresh to strong at times along the southwest coast

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Becoming very warm and increasingly humid well into next week with temperatures widely rising into the 20s. Some thundery rain is possible too though with low pressure lining up close to the Bay of Biscay.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered outbreaks of rain will move from the southwest overnight. Misty with hill and coastal fog too. Mild and humid with overnight lows of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate southeast breezes.

SUNDAY: A locally damp start with heavy rain also affecting southern counties. Heavy thundery rain in the south will slowly push northwards through the day with high accumulations possible in some relatively short durations. Spot flooding is likely. North Ulster may, however, hold dry and bright until later in the afternoon. Feeling humid, with highs of 15 to 20 degrees Celsius (south to north), all in a moderate easterly breeze.

Further widespread rain or showers for Sunday night, with a chance of a few thunderstorms.

NEXT WEEK: Latest indications are for very warm and humid weather, with temperatures several degrees above normal, generally into the low 20s, and even a little higher on some of the days later in the week. Whilst there will be lengthy spells of summer sunshine, some heavy thundery showers will break out from time to time too. Easterly breezes will be replaced by more southerly ones later in the week.