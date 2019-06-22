Met Éireann issues weather warnings for Sunday into Monday

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings for rain that carry a flooding risk on Sunday with Leinster counties in the path of the heavy rain.

The forecaster has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Leinster valid from 6 pm on Sunday to 6 am Monday morning.

Met Éireann says scattered thundery downpours will push northwards later Sunday and for a time on Monday. It expects rainfall totals of 25-40mm to be possible in some areas over a short period.

A similar Status Yellow rainfall warning was also issued for Cork and Waterford but it is valid from 6am to 6pm on Sunday.

The forecaster says heavy thundery outbreaks of rain will carry a risk of spot flooding on Sunday night. MORE BELOW TWEET

MET ÉIREANN WEBSITE FORECAST

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with showery outbreaks of rain extending northwards during the course of the day, reaching Ulster by around lunchtime. The rain will be heavy at times with the risk of thundery downpours in the evening. Top temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees generally but reaching 17 to 20 degrees in north Ulster. Winds will be moderate to fresh, easterly in direction.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Becoming very warm and increasingly humid next week with temperatures widely reaching into the 20s. There will be some good spells of sunshine at times, but also some heavy and thundery rain or showers, with sea mist and fog in places too. Conditions are conducive to the spread of potato blight.

Sunday night: Heavy thundery outbreaks of rain, with a risk of spot flooding. The rain will largely clear northwards overnight. Mild and humid with lows of 10 to 13 degrees in light variable breezes.

Monday: Any rain in northern areas will soon clear. Scattered showers will develop through the day and some will be heavy and thundery. But there will be some sunny spells too. Afternoon highs of 18 to 21 degrees in light variable breezes. Mainly dry Monday night. Northeasterly breezes with be light allow patches of mist and fog to form. Humid overnight with lows of 10 to 14 degrees.

Tuesday: Early fog clearing and it will be dry and bright at first, with some hazy sunshine. But some heavy and locally thundery downpours.

Top temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in mostly moderate northeasterly breezes. Muggy overnight with lows of just 12 to 15 degrees in moderate easterly breezes.

The mid week period will see temperatures rising into the mid twenties and locally higher. Night time values will also move into the mid teens, so very humid and close. There will be some spells of warm sunshine each day, albeit hazy at times, but some heavy thundery downpours in places as well and with sea mist an patches of sea fog drifting onshore locally also.