Met Eireann issues weather warning for thunder storm activity for Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather advisory for Ireland with the forecaster warning of flood risk due to heavy thundery downpours that could feature lightening especially over Munster and Leinster.

The advisory is in place from noon until 10pm this evening. MORE BELOW TWEET.

In its weather forecast for today for Ireland, Met Éireann states: There will be heavy thundery downpours this afternoon, especially over Munster and Leinster which may lead to spot flooding. Becoming warm with top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light variable or northeasterly breezes.

Scattered heavy showers will gradually die out later this evening and tonight will become mainly dry with clear spells. Staying with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Winds will continue light variable or northeasterly with mist and fog patches returning.

Met Éireann weather forecast issued on June 24 at 12.21 pm on its website

TODAY - MONDAY 24TH JUNE

TONIGHT - MONDAY 24TH JUNE

TOMORROW - TUESDAY 25TH JUNE

Tomorrow, Tuesday will be warmer with temperatures rising a degree or so to reach 19 to 23 degrees. There will be scattered showers with the odd heavy one and some sunny spells. Winds continue light northeasterly but moderate along Atlantic coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Showers will die out on Tuesday night and there will be clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday: A warm day with good sunshine and just the odd shower. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees generally, a bit cooler in the north and northwest due to moderate northerly breezes. Dry on Wednesday night with lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees.

Thursday: Another warm and sunny day for most of the country with highs of 20 to 27 degrees. It will stay dry generally but some rain may clip the southwest coast. A humid night will follow with temperatures not lower than 14 to 17 degrees.

Friday: Little change, a warm day with highs of 20 to 26 degrees. Just the odd shower again. It will feel close on Friday night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

Weekend: A transition to much fresher weather is expected on Saturday and this may come with a spell of heavy and thundery rain. Sunday will be a cooler day nationwide.