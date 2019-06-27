Laois weather sizzling reports local weather enthusiast

The temperature in Laois was hitting a sizzling 27 degrees on Thursday afternoon as the hot weather took hold.

Durrow based Laois Weather reported temperatures peaking at nearly 27 degrees by 4pm on Thursday June 27.

Happily, there's a moderate breeze to keep the inland county relatively cool.

Met Éireann reported that Shannon Airport was officially the hottest part of Ireland with an top temperature of 27 degrees at 3pm. more below tweet