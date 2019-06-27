Laois weather sizzling reports local weather enthusiast

Leinster Express Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

HEATWAVE WEATHER FORECAST MET OFFICE MET éIREANN

The temperature in Laois was hitting a sizzling 27 degrees on Thursday afternoon as the hot weather took hold.

Durrow based Laois Weather reported temperatures peaking at nearly 27 degrees by 4pm on Thursday June 27.

Happily, there's a moderate breeze to keep the inland county relatively cool.

Met Éireann reported that Shannon Airport was officially the hottest part of Ireland with an top temperature of 27 degrees at 3pm. more below tweet

Read also: HOW LONG WILL IT LAST - WATCH 10 DAY FORECAST