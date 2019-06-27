Forest fire alert announced due to hot weather

Members of the public and visitors to recreational areas should cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety following the issuing of a Status Orange forest fire alert.

The Department of Agriculture has issued a fire danger notice due to the hot weather.

Due to high temperatures associated with high pressure weather and recent southerly hot air flows, a condition Orange Forest Fire warning is now in place until Monday 01st July.



— Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) June 27, 2019

The public are asked to obey all relevant bye-laws and be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.

Where fire outbreaks occur at or near recreational areas the following actions should be

taken by visitors in the interests of safety.

1. Do not light fires in and around forests or open land.

2. Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances.

3. Gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire.

4. Telephone Fire and Rescue Services via 112 and report the fire and its location.

5. Evacuate if instructed to do so, and cooperate with all Emergency Service Instructions.

