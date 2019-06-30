Met Éireann weather foreacast for the week ahead

A return to heatwave temperatures and humid weather is not on the cards for the week ahead according to Met Éireann.

In her forecast on after the RTÉ news, Met Éireann meteorologist Michelle Dillon said temperatures would be around average in what will be a dry settled week of weather.

Following a mainly cloudy Monday, she said high pressure is expected to build on Tuesday from the Atlantic with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Temperatures will rise on Wednesday and Thursday to a maximum of 23 degrees.

Friday will see a change with some rain but Saturday will be cloudy and sunny. MORE WEATHER BELOW TWEET.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/5tMVSejkoI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 30, 2019

Weather below for the week ahead from the Met Éireann website

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Headline: A good deal of dry and settled weather.

Monday A few bright or short sunny spells in the morning, but rather cloudy overall. Some showers about, especially affecting the north and east. Brighter and drier in all areas in the afternoon and evening with more in the way of sunny spells. Top temperatures 16 to 21 C., best in south Munster and south Leinster. It will be breezy at first in fresh and gusty northwesterly winds, but winds moderating later.

Tuesday: Dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Maximum temperatures 15 to 19 degrees. Light Northwest breezes. Dry overnight with light winds allowing some mist or shallow fog patches to form. Minimum temperatures 6 to 10 degrees.

Wednesday: Another dry day with sunny spells. Highs of 17 to 20 degrees. Very light breezes. Dry with clear spells overnight and some mist. Minimum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.

Thursday: Probably holding dry too with variable cloud and warm sunny spells. Highest temperatures 16 to 22 degrees. Risk of some rain/drizzle in the North overnight but mainly dry elsewhere. Lows 9 to 11 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy in the North with some light rain or showers at times but holding dry further south with the best of any sunshine in the Southwest. Maximum temperatures 16 to 21 degrees.