Met Éireann latest update forecast on what's in the weekend's weather

Met Éireann's latest weekend weather forecast could bring more cloud than sunshine with the forecaster expecting 'benign' conditions.

The updated weather forecast on its website late on Friday gave an outline of what to expect.

"Generally benign conditions, albeit rather cloudy at times. Weak fronts providing some rain and drizzle at times, especially in the north and northwest, with the driest conditions in the south. Humidities on the rise early next week," it said.

The forecaster says Saturday will be rather cloudy to start with patchy rain, drizzle and mist. Drier and sunnier weather will soon develop in Ulster and this dry and bright weather will extend slowly southwards to much of Connacht and north Leinster during the afternoon. However, the sun isn't expected to be seen everywhere with Met Éireann saying it will hold mostly cloudy elsewhere with further patchy outbreaks of rain. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in mostly light northwest breezes.

Saturday night will be mild and mostly cloudy across the south and midwest of the country, with a few spots of rain, drizzle and mist, and minimum temperatures ranging 11 to 14 degrees here. Elsewhere dry with clear spells with minima ranging 5 to 10 degrees Celsius. Winds will be light northerly or variable.

Sunday is set to see cloudy conditions prevailing across Munster and western parts of the country with light rain or drizzle in places.

It may be brighter and mainly dry elsewhere though, with the best of any sunshine across Ulster and north Leinster. Top temperatures will range from 16 to 21 degrees, in light variable or northwesterly breezes. Becoming mainly dry on Sunday night with variable cloud amounts and some clear intervals. Lows of 7 to 12 degrees, coolest in Ulster. Breezes will be light and variable.