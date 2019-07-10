Met Éireann weather forecast predicts more rain and thundery downpours

A wet day is set to be followed by more rain overnight according to the latest Met Éireann weather forecast making for tricky driving conditions on what could be greasy roads.

Forecasters expect the rain will become more widespread later tonight and will possibly be heavy in places with a risk of thunder. Warm and humid with mostly moderate south to southwest breezes. more below tweet

Showery rain will continue to spread eastwards across the country this evening, turning heavy and possibly thundery in places. pic.twitter.com/ciWeed2tRS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 10, 2019

Clearer weather will reach most places by dawn but some mist is likely. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Tomorrow, apart from some rain at first in the south and east, will be mostly dry. A bright and less humid day with sunny spells will follow. Isolated showers will develop. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 C, warmest in the southeast and moderate westerly breezes will occur.