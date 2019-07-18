Weather forecast for Ireland for the rest of the week

The weather forecast for the rest of the week for Ireland from Met Éireann is for more unsettled weather.

Met Éireann says Thursday's forecast features scattered showers in the west and north will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in moderate west to southwest breezes, occasionally increasing fresh and gusty along west and northwest coasts.

Any showers will die out early on Thursday tonight and winds will become light. Cloud will thicken overnight and rain will spread from the south over much of Munster, Leinster and Connacht. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

The weather forecast for Friday from Met Éireann is for the day to start wet in most areas. During the afternoon the rain will break up into showers with a few heavy and thundery ones. Becoming warm and humid in many parts with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees in light variable breezes. The northwest will be a bit cooler with 16 or 17 degrees. Heavy showers will become isolated on Friday night. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light breezes.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/dfsO9ZMjuV — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 18, 2019

The weather looks set to improve on Saturday as the weather forecast from Met Éireann is for the day to be mainly dry with sunny spells, though showers may affect the east in the morning. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes. Saturday night will start mainly dry, however, rain is likely in the west later and it will become breezy there with freshening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, Sunday will be a breezy day with outbreaks of rain, possibly turning heavy in the west and north with the best chance of dry and bright weather in the east. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in fresh southerly winds. A humid night will follow with temperatures not lower than 17 or 18 degrees. Rain will affect many areas during the night, again heaviest in the west.