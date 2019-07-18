Flood risk and thunderstorms as Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warning

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning that includes a flood risk and thunderstorm alert which could cause hazardous driving conditions.

Met Éireann states that there will be rain followed by heavy, possibly thundery downpours which could lead to accumulations of 25 to 40 mm with the risk of localised flooding.

The warning is in place from 8 am on Friday, July 19 until 8 pm on Friday evening.

While the warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Westmeath, the latest forecast warns of widespread and heavy on Friday morning, with some localized spot flooding and thundery downpours.

Brighter conditions with showers will follow into southern areas by afternoon and extend northeastwards through the course of the day. The showers will be very heavy with thunderstorms developing.

It says there is a risk of some localized spot flooding along with some hazardous driving conditions through the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees generally, but 16 or 17 degrees in the north and northwest. Moderate southeasterly winds will veer southwesterly as the rain clears and increase fresh to strong and gusty in the West and South.

The heavy showers will become isolated on Friday night when it's likely to be humid. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light breezes.

Saturday is looking mainly dry with sunny spells, though showers may affect the east in the morning. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes. Saturday night will start mainly dry, however, rain is likely in the west later and it will become breezy there with freshening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Sunday will be a breezy day with outbreaks of rain, possibly turning heavy in the west and north with the best chance of dry and bright weather in the east. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in fresh southerly winds. A humid night will follow with temperatures not lower than 17 or 18 degrees. Rain will affect many areas during the night, again heaviest in the west.

The warm, humid and breezy weather is set to continue on Monday with further spells of rain, possibly heavy again.