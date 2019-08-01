LATEST: Met Éireann Irish weather forecast for the August bank holiday weekend

The Met Éireann Irish weather forecast for the August bank holiday weekend predicts a mix of sunny spells, showery rain and thunderstorms with temperatures up to 24 degrees.

Thursday, August 1 is expected to be mainly dry with sunny spells according to Met Éireann. A few isolated light showers may develop during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with light breezes.

Thursday night is forecast to be dry and mostly clear overnight with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Dry and mostly clear overnight with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Getting into the August bank holiday mood, Friday will be dry and warm with good sunshine and light breezes. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees.

Nationally on Friday night, there will be cloudy conditions along with outbreaks of rain and drizzle will arrive into the southwest of the country overnight. The rain turning heavy and persistent by morning time, elsewhere should see a good deal of dry weather.

Some mist and fog patches are possible under light southeast breezes. Lowest temperatures overnight will generally range between 13 to 15 degrees Celsius and it will be mildest in southwest and west.

Our Atlantic Chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next seven days.

The national forecast and outlook for the next week can be found here.

On Saturday, Met Éireann says to expect a dry and bright start in the east but cloudy conditions with outbreaks of showery rain in Munster and Connacht will gradually extend eastwards during the day. The rain breaking up into scattered showers through the afternoon, but a few of the showers heavy, with a risk of thunder in Ulster. Still warm with highs of 18 to 22 degrees.

Saturday night will bring showery rain over the eastern half of the country which will gradually clear most places overnight with the exception of some northern coasts. Lows of 13 or 14 Celsius with light southeast breezes.

Sunday will bring showery rain. The heaviest and most persistent precipitation with the risk of thunder will be in the west and southwest.

Some brighter and drier conditions also. Highest afternoon temperatures will generally range between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius. Southeast breezes will be mostly light or moderate in strength but occasionally fresh or strong and gusty along the southwest.

Monday looks set to have a fairly dry start to the day in the east of the country but showers in the west will become widespread by afternoon. Showers merging to longer spells of rain in the afternoon. Many of the showers will be heavy with the risk of thunder. Highs 18 to 21 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

On Tuesday, showers or longer spells of occasionally heavy rain with the risk of some thundery downpours through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures 18 to 21 degrees with light to moderate southwest breezes.

