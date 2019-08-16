Electric Picnic weather forecast two weeks out from the big weekend in Laois

There are signs that the weather could settle for the Electric Picnic in Laois in a few weeks times.

Met Éireann's forecasting partner, the Met Office, has issued an advanced forecast for the period when the Picnic takes place in Stradbally. It expects high pressure to bring better weather than has been endured through August in Ireland and Britain.

"Confidence remains rather low during this period. However, there are signs that high pressure will increasingly dominate the weather across the British Isles," it says the forecast for Saturday, August 31 to Saturday, September 14.

The Met office says southern areas are most likely to see the driest and sunniest weather at first, perhaps with some lingering wet and potentially windy conditions affecting the north. However, longer spells of dry and sunny weather may occasionally develop across all parts. It says temperatures are generally likely to be warmer than average but adds that there is little indication of anything exceptional at this time.

The Electric Picnic takes place from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 2.