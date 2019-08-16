Met Éireann to launch new smartphone weather warning alerts

Met Éireann is to launch a new push alert weather warning service that will notify the public of severe weather events via the forecaster's app on their smartphones.

People with the Met Éireann app on an Android device received a “test” notification at 2.46pm on Friday, August 16.

The forecaster said this was accidentally sent during testing of a new 'weather warning notification service which will be available shortly'. The forecaster says it will be available via our Android & iOS apps, email and SMS/text messaging.

