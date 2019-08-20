Summer weather in Laois - even the trees are falling in Portlaoise

The August 'summer' weather has claimed a natural victim in Portlaoise.

A large branch in the grounds of St Fintan's Hospital near Portlaoise Prison on the town's Dublin road snapped off this week.

In its latest forecast, Met Éireann says that after a wet and breezy couple of days, conditions are expected to settle and get warmer albeit in with the ongoing risk of rain. More details below tweet.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days. https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and outlook can be found here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/wGOs7yrewn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 20, 2019

Forecast from the Met Éireann website:

TODAY - TUESDAY 20TH AUGUST

Cloudy across the country today with showery outbreaks of rain and some heavy bursts. The rain will tend to break up into showers through the afternoon with bright spells developing in the south this evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Rain and drizzle will become patchy early tonight with a lot of dry weather following. Some mist or shallow fog patches will form. Later in the night southerly winds will freshen along the west and southwest coast, as rain moves into Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees.

TOMORROW - WEDNESDAY 21ST AUGUST

Breezy tomorrow with some brighter spells across the eastern half of the country at first. Rain in the west will extend countrywide through afternoon. The rain will be heavy and persistent at times with a risk of some spot flooding. A clearance will develop across the west and north before evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees, in fresh to strong southwest breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Mild or warm but with mixed conditions.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Generally dry but patchy outbreaks of mist and drizzle occurring too. Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees, in moderate southerly breezes.

THURSDAY: Some warm sunny spells across the south and east, but rather cloudy elsewhere with scattered falls of rain, mainly occurring through the morning and afternoon. Breezy, in moderate to fresh southwest breezes. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 22 degrees, best values across the midlands, south and east.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Very mild and humid. Most areas will be dry, though rain and drizzle will affect west and northwest counties, the heaviest of which will occur near the coast. Lowest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.

FRIDAY: A very mild and generally dry start. Staying dry in most areas throughout the day with warm spells of hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures 18 to 23 or 24 degrees, warmest inland. Southeast breezes will be light to moderate.

THIS WEEKEND: Present indications suggest the weather will be fairly warm with sunny spells this weekend with just light variable breezes. However, there is the risk of some showers also.