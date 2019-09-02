Met Éireann weather forecast for the week ahead

Met Éireann is forecasting autumnal type weather for the week ahead with some sun and warmth at times but heavy rain and blustery weather also on the cards.

The forecaster says rain will spread eastwards over the northern half of Ireland on Monday but it will be drier further south with some bright spells and a few showers.

It said Monday evening will become drier and brighter in most areas, but rain and drizzle will continue in the north. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with freshening southwest breezes.

Monday night will be dry over much of the country. However, rain and drizzle will continue in the north and later in the night, rain and drizzle will develop in west Munster, Connacht and west Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with moderate southwest winds.

Tuesday morning will be mainly dry in the east and south but it will be duller to the west and north with rain and drizzle, which will spread across the country in the afternoon and early evening. It will brighten up in the west in the evening. Mild with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees and moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry, but showers will arrive in the west and northwest overnight. Minimum temperatures will be between 7 and 11 degrees.

Met Éireann says Wednesday looks set to be a bright and blustery day with good sunny periods but also passing showers, some heavy in the north and northwest. Top temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees Celsius in fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds, with possibly gale force winds on northern coasts. Showers will clear overnight to leave a dry and mostly clear night. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Thursday will be dry in many places on Thursday and milder with sunny spells and afternoon highs of 17 to 19 or possibly 20 degrees Celsius but clouding over from the west later in the day. A band of persistent and locally heavy rain will move across the country on Thursday night but clearer weather will follow into western counties later

Rain is expected early on Friday in the east clearing to give bright, cool, blustery conditions with a mix of sunny spells and passing showers. Highs of 15 to 17 degrees Celsius in fresh northwest winds.

Latest indications suggest there will be some rain mostly in parts of the north and northwest at times with drier conditions further south this weekend.