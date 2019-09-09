The Met Eireann Irish weather forecast for the week ahead contain a mix of sunshine and showers as ex-tropical storm Gabrielle passes over the country and we look towards a possibly warm weekend.

On Monday, September 9 some sunny spells and scattered passing showers are forecast for the evening. Moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Monday night will be dry with long clear spells. Winds will become light and it will turn quite chilly. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees. Shallow fog patches may form inland.

Met Eireann has forecast that tomorrow Tuesday will begin dry with some sunshine over the south and east during the morning. Cloud will increase and rain will move onto western coastal areas later in the morning before spreading to most parts during the afternoon and evening. The rain will turn persistent across Connacht and Ulster along with strengthening southwest winds. Highest temperatures 16 to 18 degrees.

The national outlook for Tuesday night forecasts widespread rain for a time, with a clearance to showers in the west and north overnight. Mild and windy, with lows of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest to west winds, strong at times near the coasts.

On Wednesday, lingering overnight rain in parts of the east and south will soon clear in the morning, as brighter and drier conditions in the west and north with just isolated showers, extend countrywide. Variable cloud amounts with some sunny breaks. Top temperatures will range 15 to 19 degrees with blustery west to southwest winds gradually moderating and becoming mainly light in the evening.

Mainly dry countrywide for a time on Wednesday night with variable cloud and clear spells. Cloud will increase overnight with outbreaks of rain developing in the Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light southerly breezes, increasing moderate to fresh and gusty in the southwest.

Thursday is expected to bring mild and humid weather as the remnant low of a much weakened ex-tropical storm Gabrielle pass over the country.

Wet for a time in the west and north with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain clearing in the afternoon. Drier but windier in the south and east with patchy rain. Maxima will range 14 to 17 degrees in the west and north, 18 to 21 degrees in the south and east. Blustery southwesterly winds in Munster and Leinster with lighter winds elsewhere, becoming moderate northwest everywhere by Thursday evening. Dry and clear on Thursday night in light west to northwest breezes. Lows of 6 to 8 degrees.

On Friday expect mainly dry and fine weather signalled with sunny spells, with just a few light showers in the west and northwest.

Early forecast for the weekend looks mainly dry and settled weather signalled with good sunny spells. Max in the mid to high teens or possibly low 20s. Mainly moderate southwesterly winds, will be fresh to strong at times in the west and north.

