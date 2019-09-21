WEATHER WARNING: Met Éireann issues warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunder warning for Leinster, Monaghan and Waterford through to the early hours of Sunday morning.

The forecaster is warning that localised thunderstorms are expected on Saturday and for a time tonight. Short durations of heavy rainfall and the risk of spot flooding is forecast.

The ESB has said around 2,000 customers were without power following a lightning strike linked to the weather. Most of the outages occurred in Co Wexford, with parts of Carlow and Kilkenny affected.

Driving conditions will be hazardous during these downpours.

The warning is in place until 3am on Sunday morning. More below tweet.

24 hour rainfall forecast from 10am on Saturday to 10am on Sunday. https://t.co/YJqxvBBwTs pic.twitter.com/4Iw4Lhl6Gs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) 21 September 2019

Met Éireann web forecast issued at 3:23 pm on Saturday.

TODAY - SATURDAY 21ST SEPTEMBER

Staying cloudy across the bulk of the country this afternoon with localized spells of heavy thundery rain. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees in fresh to strong southeast winds.

TONIGHT

Showers or longer spells of rain will continue to extend nationwide this evening and tonight with further thundery downpours. Lows of 12 to 15 degrees with winds easing.

TOMORROW - SUNDAY 22ND SEPTEMBER

Cloudy tomorrow morning with showery outbreaks of rain, slowly clearing; a little brighter in the afternoon but still remaining showery. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees in light westerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

HEADLINE: Staying very unsettled into next week with some wet and very windy interludes.

Sunday night will be mainly dry with clear spells. Chilly with lows of 7 to 9 degrees. Winds will be light allowing some patches of mist to form.

Monday will begin bright and dry in most places. Another spell of rain and strong winds will push into the west before midday and will quickly spread countrywide with fresh and gusty southeasterly winds. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees.

Further outbreaks of rain on Monday night but winds will moderate for a time overnight. Lows of 12 or 13 degrees.

More rain will follow on Tuesday although some areas may see some dry weather. Winds will be generally moderate but fresh to strong along southern coasts. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees.

Continuing wet and windy on Wednesday with further outbreaks of showery rain and temperatures in the mid to late teens.

Present indications are for a continuation of distinctly unsettled cool and windy weather for the second half of next week.