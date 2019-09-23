Met Éireann forecasts heavy overnight rain deluge

A Met Éireann weather chart shows a deluge of heavy thundery rain on course to hit parts of Leinster overnight Monday with Laois, Carlow, Kilare and Kilkenny in the direct path.

Upwards of 12 mms is due to fall between 4am and 5am on Tuesday morning in the Laois area according to Met Éireann.

Met Éireann's forecast for Leinster warns that showers will continue to feed up in from the south, some of them heavy and possibly thundery. It says dry intervals are expected in the province and it will be mild, with lows of 11 to 14 degrees in light or moderate southerly breezes.

Mist and fog patches will also occur says the forecaster.

Met Éireann is expecting 300% above average.